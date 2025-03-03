Is the 50-Mile Rock the Ridge Challenge Absolutely Insane or Totally Doable?

Over the last couple of years during a bit of a running-dry spell, I've watched the Rock the Ridge Challenge come and go.

I recently laced the sneakers (and the hiking boots) back up and have been re-discovering just how great the sports of running and hiking are! Especially in such a scenic place like the Hudson Valley.

So, when the Rock the Ridge Challenge started popping back up in my feeds, I finally felt like I was in a place to actually see what this challenge was really about...

I feel both naively confident and properly intimidated at the same time.

What Is the Rock the Ridge Challenge?

At face value, Rock the Ridge is a 50-mile challenge around the Mohonk trails. The money raised by those partaking in the hefty challenge goes towards caring for the over 8,000 acres of land that makes up the Mohonk Preserve.

According to Mohonk Preserve, money raised from Rock the Ridge specifically supports preserving, "key recreation areas, fragile habitats and scenic viewsheds." On top of the environmental preservation, money will also support Mohonk's award-winning educational programs and "nurturing the experiences members and visitors have at the Preserve."

Challenges of Rock the Ridge

So, interested parties have the option to either take on all 50 miles alone, or they could create a relay team of 2, 3, or 4 people to split the 50 miles.

Participants have 18 hours to complete the 50 miles, or as the Rock the Ridge website describes it, a "generous 18-hour cutoff." So what does that mean in terms of pacing for an individual/relay teams?

Well, if you're flying solo, 50 miles in 18 hours is 21.6 minutes per mile. It's hard to say exactly what the average pace is for adults to run a mile because there are so many factors that can go into that, but Healthline has a general range.

For men aged 25 to 55, the average mile pace ranges from 10 to 11.5 minutes. For women of the same age range, and the average adult paces between 11.5 to 13 minutes. Keep in mind, this is 50 miles to maintaining those paces is a whole different can of worms.

While I'm sure there are people out there who can mostly run or jog this ultra-marathon, I would certainly need to mix in some walking breaks. According to Adidas, the average time it takes an adult to walk a mile ranges from 15 to 22 minutes.

So what does all this mean? It means that if you can finesse that average walking pace, you technically could walk the whole 50 miles within the allotted timeframe! I'm going to blame this specific finding for why I for some reason feel completely confident that I could tackle this thing on the first shot. BUT, there are other factors to take into consideration!

The ridge is...a mountain. So even if you can nail that 15 minute mile walking pace on something like the rail trail, you've got to take the elevation into account. Not only can that slow you down, but it can wreak havoc on your joints and muscles if you go into this thing without properly preparing.

It's All About the Preparation

No one should be throwing their name in this Rock the Ridge ring without preparing. With that being said, this event isn't exclusively for the super-fit ultra marathon gods. With the 18-hour window, and the option to split the challenge with 2,3 or 4 other people, Rock the Ridge is a really cool event that anyone up for getting their body ready for a physical challenge can absolutely try.

And hey, don't feel too bad if you give it a go and don't make it the whole way. In fact, a lot of people go into it with the same gung-ho attitude their first go around and get humbled real quick!

I'm still on the fence about wether or not I'll full send this year, but I have to admit, the relay option is enticing.

