Rock Out with Locally Made Hand Crafted Gifts

Maybe Toni Cesiro isn’t a household name, but here in the Hudson Valley, she’s pretty well known. Especially in the Hudson Valley music and art scene. When I first met Toni, she was “the woman that owns Created With Love Boutique and makes cool jewelry out of used guitar strings”.

Now, years later, I know her as the woman who is an artist, a bass player, a concert promoter and merchandiser, a dancer, a business woman, the head of the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess County and one of the coolest and most talented people I’ve ever met. And today, I thought I would tell you about that cool guitar string jewelry and other one-of-a-kind items that you can get from Toni. Just in time for the holidays.

That’s what I call talent. I’ve given some of Toni’s creations as gifts, and have always gotten a delighted reaction from the recipients. You can check out Toni’s creations right here. Toni is also at Limar’s Farm Holiday Market on weekends, and at various festivals and fairs throughout the year. Plus, she throws craft parties. If you’re a musician who would like to donate your used guitar strings to Toni, reach out to her on facebook.