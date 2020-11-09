New Indoor Holiday Market Opens this Weekend in Dutchess

If you thought that the global pandemic was going to mean no in-person holiday shopping, thankfully you can think again. Even through coronavirus, people have figured out safe ways to sell and to shop. As the holidays approach, we have even more reasons to get out there and shop, but maybe you’re like me and you're not ready to hit the malls or the big stores yet. Turns out that there are lots of options for us. And I’m pretty excited about this one.

Limar's Farm & Nursery at 1167 Noxon Road, Lagrangeville will be holding an indoor holiday market every weekend from 9AM - 2PM through Dec. 20, starting with this Saturday, Nov. 14. Start (and maybe even finish) your holiday shopping at the farm. Cozy up by the awesome fire pit and holiday shop with over 18 local craft and food vendors including The Crazy Box Bakery, Toni Cesiro's Created with Love Boutique, Life with Maura Wearable Ceramics Special Clay Work, and so many more handcrafted items. Plus some of your regular favorites like Tupperware. And of course, fresh local apple cider, maple syrup, Bronx bagels and more. Just like an old fashioned holiday market.

It’s a great chance for you to buy and shop local and people will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks, so it’s safe also. If you’re looking for a festive way to get your holiday shopping done close to home, check out the brand new indoor market at Limar Farms in Lagrangeville. For more information, check out their facebook page.