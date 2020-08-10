Rock Climber Dies at Mohonk Mountain Preserve, Police Say

State Police from the Highland Barracks are investigating a fatal rock climbing incident that occurred in Gardiner over the weekend.

On Sunday, August 9, at approximately 3:30 p.m. State Police from the Highland barracks responded to the area of Trapps Trailhead at the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner, N.Y. for a fallen climber.

The investigation revealed that Lauren Sobel, 25, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was a lead climber in a group of three climbers. Sobel was approximately 70 feet up the rock face setting protective gear in the rocks.

According to the investigation, Sobel lost her grip and fell approximately 50 feet. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Troopers were assisted by the Mohonk Mountain Forest Rangers.