Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY

Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon.

Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.

Volcano Volcano loading...

Volcano Volcano loading...

He and his wife Allyson Grey are the co-founders of (CoSM) The Chapel of Sacred Mirrors, a non-profit organization in Wappingers Falls, NY. CoSM first opened to the public in 2004 in Chelsea, NY where it drew visionary and psychedelic art fans to the site for four years until its closure in 2008. It then moved to a 40-acre lot in Wappingers Falls.

Entheon at The Chapel of Sacred Mirrors (CoSM)

While CoSM has been temporarily closed to visitors as of late, The Grey's have been working on their most ambitious endeavor to date on the grounds in Wappingers. The Entheon is a three-story temple being constructed at a cost of $2.8 million, thanks to donations. The project had been first reported back in 2018. See Psychedelic Temple Being Constructed in Dutchess Town

Get our free mobile app

Certificate of Occupancy for Entheon

Alex Grey took to social media to report that a certificate of occupancy had been given for Entheon (Entheon means a place to discover the creator within). In order to get the COA for Entheon, many improvements had to be made in the build, turning the 1800s carriage house into a 12,000 sq ft sanctuary of visual art. It will be an exhibition space for the CoSM Collection and the international movement for visual art. They are hoping for a Spring 2023 opening.

Museums and Halls to Visit in the Hudson Valley There are plenty of places to go when the weather is nice in the Hudson Valley but what if you want to experience art, history even motorcycles when the weather is too cold or maybe too hot? One of these places is just waiting to welcome you. Who knew that the Hudson Valley had such an amazing variety of museums some of which are free.