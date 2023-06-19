First Annual Rock Against Child Abuse Benefit in Poughkeepsie

A benefit for the Center for Prevention of Child Abuse takes place at The Chance in Poughkeepsie this June.

CPCA The Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is based out of Poughkeepsie and is a private non-profit that has been dedicated to the reduction of child maltreatment since 1973. Their mission is to prevent child abuse in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Each year, they reach over 15,000 children and adults through prevention programming, educational services and support services, all focused on stopping the cycle of child abuse. Funding is received from a variety of public and private sources, but they rely on individual and corporate donations for the bulk of their unrestricted support.

1,000 cases of child abuse are reported each year in Dutchess County, 5 times as many go unreported. Donate today here to protect children from child abuse.

How Can You Help With the Cause?

You can help by purchasing a ticket and coming out to The Chance Theatre on Friday night, June 30 for the first annual Rock Against Child Abuse Benefit and Concert featuring Axis-1 (a 3 piece instrumental, guitar-driven rock band from the Hudson Valley) and Eden (a tribute to the Women of Rock including Janis Joplin, Pat Benatar, Blondie, Alanis Morissette and Aretha Franklin.) Doors at 7 pm, showtime 8 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Hope to see you at The Chance in Poughkeepsie on Friday, June 30th as area rockers help with a great cause!