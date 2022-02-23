The New Paltz Police Department is investigating an incident that happened last week in the Village of New Paltz. They are asking for any information the public might have.

In a press release dated February 21, 2022, that the Police Department also shared on social media, they laid out what was believed to have occurred in the early morning hours of February 19, 2022. According to the press release, the New Paltz Police Department was called at 4:09 AM to investigate an alleged robbery.

The call they received said that an assault had taken place moments before on North Front Street which is in the Village of New Paltz. North Front Street is just off Main Street and heads west towards State Route 32. When the officers arrived, they were able to determine that the female victims had been assaulted and robbed.

Robbery in New Paltz on North Front Street

According to the press release, two female suspects approached the victims. They then physically assaulted them and stole the victim's personal belongings. The suspects apparently then fled in the direction of Main Street. The investigation of this incident is ongoing and the New Paltz Police Department is following up on active leads.

The New Paltz Police are also asking that if you saw anything or have any information regarding this incident please contact them at (845) 255-1357.

