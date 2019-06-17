Road Tripping? You’re in the Right Place

According to a recent study, New York is rank as one of the best states to take a road trip.

Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. The only dilemmas? Deciding on a destination and somehow affording everything you want to pack into your itinerary.

None of the expense and hassle, however, seems to discourage Americans from traveling. More than half of the country still plans taking road trips this year.

Wallethub compared the 50 states across 33 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations. The data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs. Read on for the full ranking, our methodology and expert road-trip advice.

New York was ranked as the 6th best state for road trips. Here's the breakdown:

Road Tripping in New York:

2 nd – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 3 rd – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 1 st – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 3 rd – Car Thefts per Capita

– Car Thefts per Capita 14 th – Access to Scenic Byways

– Access to Scenic Byways 19 th – Lowest Price of Camping

– Lowest Price of Camping 7 th – Driving Laws Rating

– Driving Laws Rating 4th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

