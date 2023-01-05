Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Everyone has encountered rude drivers at some point. Of course, there is a difference between aggressive driving and flat-out road rage.

AAA estimates nearly 8 out of 10 drivers demonstrate aggressive driving behaviors when behind the wheel at some point. We all can be guilty of it. And while "road rage" is a bit of broad term, Bankrate defines it as taking aggressive driving "one step further into more violent and potentially dangerous territory."

While some details are still not available, this story definitely involves road rage.

Road Rage Near I-90

The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany, and was stopped, and taken into custody.

There is no word yet from authorities what instigated the road rage incident.

Oh CRAP!!!

If it's not road rage, it's just plain s*** you have to deal with.

One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash in late September. Officials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.

But it's what the truck was carrying that caught some peoples' attention.

I HATE MANURE!!!!

The New York State Police said in a press release the 25-year-old driver of the tractor trailer lost control of the rig, went off the road, and then overturned several times. The crash happened on Interstate-90, between the Depew and Pembroke exits that afternoon. Officials say the tanker was hauling liquid manure, which then leaked out all over the road.

The NY Environmental Conservation Police were on the scene to help with the clean up effort. Luckily, the spill was considered non-hazardous.

Biff Tannen could not be reached for comment.

