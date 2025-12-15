Road Rage Incident Escalates to Violence and Shooting in Orange County

A dangerous situation erupted late last week in part of Orange County, as what was called an incident of road rage, escalated into weapons being produced, and one individual being shot. The incident drew an immediate response from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Road Rage in Wawayanda

The incident in question, which is still under investigation, happened during the afternoon of Thursday, December 11, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, State Police from the Middletown barracks were notified of the incident and responded to the scene at approximately 3:45p.m.

When Troopers arrived to the scene, near the intersection of McVeigh Road in the Town of Wawayanda, they began their preliminary investigation. That investigation revealed that the road rage incident involved the drivers of two vehicles, one a 2020 Volkswagen and the other, a 2021 Toyota pickup truck, and spanned approximately one mile along Dolsontown Road.

The confrontation escalated when the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Wallace F. Fisher, age 31, of Middletown, NY, exited his vehicle and approached the driver of the Toyota, identified as Anthony Simon, age 33, of Kingston. Simon was also confirmed to be a Kingston Police Officer, and was off duty at the time.

Violence Breaks Out

According to the release, a verbal altercation broke out between Fisher and Simon at the driver side window of Simon's vehicle. The altercation then turned physical, with Fisher reportedly being armed with and brandishing a knife. Simon at that time was armed with and discharged his firearm, which struck Fisher.

Medical personnel arriving to the scene tended to Fisher and then transported him to Garnet Health Medical Center for further medical treatment. Fisher was later transported again, this time to Westchester Medical Center, where he was listed as being in "critical but stable condition".

As it was previously stated, the investigation into this case is considered ongoing and State Police say that more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300. State Police were assisted by City of Middletown Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Township Volunteer Ambulance and Wawayanda EMS.

