Construction to Impact Busy Hudson Valley Highway Through 2026

Lane closures and delays will impact travel for two years on a Hudson Valley highway used by over 120,000 vehicles a day.

Commuters should brace themselves for some major travel headaches due to an $86.7 million improvement project that just began and isn't expected to finish until the end of 2026. Repaving, bridge repairs, new guiderails, curb replacement and improvements to ramps are just some of the work that will be done around the clock.

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Roadwork Ramps Up This Spring

As everyone in the Hudson Valley knows, with the promise of warm weather comes the headache of road construction. Crews are already busy repairing potholes and beginning larger projects in towns and cities across the region.

Many locals joke that they know it's springtime in the Hudson Valley when the first road cones begin to bloom. While most Department of Transportation projects come to a halt during winter, projects quickly ramp up in April when conditions make it more favorable for crews to begin working outside again.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

$86.7 Million Road Improvement Begins in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley commuters who travel on I-95 in Westchester will be impacted by the recently launched project that will rehabilitate 12 bridges and repave almost five miles of roads between Pelham Manor and Mamaroneck. Many Hudson Valley residents will be impacted by the work, as the roadway is used daily by commuters living in the region.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the project will start with pavement repairs that involve the removal of worn areas in both the northbound and southbound lanes from milepost 4.0 to 8.8. After the concrete sections are replaced, the entire stretch of highway will receive two topcoats of pavement to "provide a smoother ride for motorists."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After the pavement replacement is complete, six bridges on the stretch of I-95 will be rehabilitated and six more will be completely resurfaced. New lights, guiderails, striping, curbs and road markings will also be part of the ambitious transformation.

Project leaders say they will attempt to complete as much work in the overnight hours as possible to reduce delays, but commuters should expect daily lane closures and stoppages through December 2026.

This is Every Single New York State Symbol, Can You Name All 27? From the state bird, to the state animal, to the state muffin, only true New Yorkers can name all 27 state symbols. How many can you name? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl