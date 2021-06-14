Revered Dutchess County Movie Theater Finally Reopening this Week

Slowly things are getting back to normal after this crazy global pandemic. Restaurants are all open, bars can stay open late, and live music is a thing again. People are vaccinated and we're seeing less masks and more smiles. Yet, something still hasn't been quite normal in Rhinebeck. That's about to change.

Starting this week, we’ll once again be able to go see a movie at Upstate Films, one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite theaters. Upstate films will begin member showings this Wednesday, June 16, and public screenings begin this Friday June 18. And wait until you hear the slate of films planned.

They’ll be showing ‘In the Heights’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Street Gang’, which is a behind the scenes look at Sesame Street, Oscar winner ‘Nomadland’, and ‘Summer of Soul’ about a legendary Harlem music festival. Just some of the great films you'll be able to catch this season at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck.

Still not comfortable about going out in a post-covid world? You can feel perfectly safe about going to see a movie at Upstate Films. They’ve got an upgraded HVAC system, touchless ticketing, a reconfigured lobby, and a new box office system which allows for social distancing.

Upstate Films will be open on Fridays through Sunday with limited show times for the first two weeks, and expect to expand after that. It’s great to see things getting back to normal, and now Rhinebeck has even more to offer once again. For more information, shows and show times, visit the Upstate Films website.

Top 25 Places and Events That Make Rhinebeck, Rhinebeck

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!