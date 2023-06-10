Snapping Turtle Reportedly Caused Trouble For Dutchess Commuters

There are reports that a turtle caused commutes to take a little extra time in Dutchess County.

I've been respecting turtles for my entire life. I started out very young with an obsession for Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles might be every young boys introduction to turtles. Once you grow a little older and realize that they don't fight crime or eat pizza you gain a healthy appreciation for them. Sometimes a turtle is the first pet for a child. Many have memories of catching a turtle and keeping it in a bucket for a few days until releasing it back in to the wild. However, it should be important to know that you really shouldn't relocate these animals. Some states have rules against it.

All species of turtles aren't exactly known for their speed on land. When a turtle is crossing the road some species are easier yo help move along than others.

Large adult snapping turtles can be extremely difficult to help. They are not easy to handle and some don't like to get near them. They have large claws and sharp beaks. They appear slow but they have quick reflexes when provoked. Their bite can crush and cut human fingers easily. You should handle these animals with caution.

According to the Facebook page Dutchess county scanner feed, a snapping turtle was in the road an blocking traffic on in the area of 99 Mill Road in Red Hook, New York. Imaging your commute home extended because of a turtle. The post came in today at roughly 4:30 PM.

It's important to note that your safety is extremely important and if you are going to help an animal cross the road you should do it legally and safely.