It has been quite an active time for the Orange County District Attorney's Office in recent weeks, as a number of recent announcements have been made in regards to various cases that DA's office has been investigating. Many of these announcements have centered around the sentencing's and guilty pleas for suspects involved in various gun, drug and other criminal investigations.

One of the more recent announcements that was made came in regards to an investigation into a "repeat drug dealer" in the city of Port Jervis.

Repeat Dealer Investigation in Port Jervis

Details of this investigation were provided via a press release issued by the Orange County District Attorney's Office. In the release it states that law enforcement had been running a long-term investigation into the possession and sale of narcotics in and around the City of Port Jervis.

This case against the suspect identified as 21-year old Enido Rumaldo, also of Port Jervis, stemmed off from that long-term investigation. According to the press release undercover agents in the investigation made not one, not two, not three, but four different purchases of narcotics from Rumaldo during the Fall of 2024.

A note worthy purchase of narcotics was made by agents on October 16, 2024. On that day, Rumaldo sold 63 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer which resulted Rumaldo's arrest. Folllowing the arrest, agents executed a search warrant allowing them to search Rumaldo's car. That search proved fruitful as police recovered additional narcotics, as well as scales, and plastic baggies used to package narcotics.

Charges Against and Expected Sentencing

The press release announcement also covered details of the court proceedings for Rumaldo. It was announced on February 26, 2025 that Rumaldo, while in Orange County Court, had plead guilty to the crime of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree.

As part of the plea agreement reached, it is expected that Rumaldo will be sentenced to six (6) years in prison to be followed by five (5) years of post-release supervision. It is should be stated that Rumaldo admitted to "knowingly and unlawfully" selling one half ounce or more of cocaine.

Suspect Alleged to be Part of International Theft Group Arrested in Police Raid

Rumaldo is currently scheduled to reappear in court on March 26, 2025 for his official sentencing. Following the announcement, District Attorney Hoovler gave thanks to the Port Jervis Police Department for their work leading the investigation, as well as thanking the various other departments that assisted in the investigation.

DA Hoovler then reaffirmed that law enforcement throughout Orange County will continue to work "diligently and collaboratively" in order to stop the flow of dangerous narcotics in the Orange County Community. If the message wasn't made clear enough, DA Hoovler drove the full message home by stating "We will not stand for those who seek to profit off the backs of our most vulnerable".

