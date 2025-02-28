Suspect Alleged to be Part of International Theft Group Arrested in Police Raid

It's not often that local law enforcement makes trips to New York City for work purposes but when it does happen, you know it's for a good reason. That is exactly what happened recently as members of the New Windsor Police Department teamed up with other state and federal authorities and subsequently made an arrest of suspect tied to an international theft group.

If the words "international theft groups" sound familiar it's because the New Windsor Police Department issued a recent warning to citizens about these groups following several burglaries that had happened in the area. You can read our previous coverage of this story provided in the link below.

International Theft Arrest in Queens

This 3-month investigation took a considerable amount of manpower and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved including Detectives from the New Windsor Police Department as well as NYPD Queens North Burglary Apprehension & Investigative Team, FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

These agencies and agents through their investigation obtained a search warrant and converged on the borough of Queens in efforts to apprehend their suspect. On Thursday February 20, 2025, the search warrant was executed and the results of the raid proved successful.

Agents successfully were able to apprehend the suspect identified as 21-year old Andres Felipe Solarzano Charry of Flushing, Queens. According to the press release issued by the Town of New Windsor Police Department, which can be seen on both their Facebook and Instagram pages, Solarzano Charry is reportedly a Colombian citizen who was subject to removal for being an illegal citizen.

The investigation by authorities also points to Solarzano Charry as being a member of an international theft group which has built a reputation for targeting homeowners of Asian decent.

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities were also successful in recovering approximately $35,000 U.S. currency as well as large amounts of foreign currency. In addition, authorities also discovered high end designer hand bags, high end watches, jewelry, cellular phone signal jammers, walkie talkies, multiple out of state license plates, and burglar’s tools.

Suspect Arrested and Charges Against

Following his apprehension by authorities in the search warrant raid, Andres Felipe Solarzano Charry was officially charged with the crimes of Burglary in the 2nd degree and Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree. Both are classified as Class C Felony offenses.

After his arrest, Solarzano Charry was later arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Calderin at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to Orange County Jail on $25,000 cash/$50,000 secured/$100,000 partially secured bond.

In addition to the charges against the suspect, the discovery of Solarzano Charry being an illegal citizen lead to an Immigration Detainer being issued for him by the Department of Homeland Security.

After the arrest and arraignment, much praise was available for the agencies and agents who worked together to apprehend the suspect. Some of that praise came from New Windsor Chief of Police Daniel Valeri who said in part...

Great work by the Detectives on this case and thank you to all of our law enforcement partners for their assistance....

New Windsor Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti also shared some words on the good work done in the in the investigation ststing...

I would like to commend New Windsor Police Detective Francis Pierri for leading this investigation as well as all others involved. Months of hard work brought this case to a successful closure with the arrest of this subject...

Similar Stories: Thruway Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest of New York Men in Orange County

Both Chief Valeri and Supervisor Bedetti would emphasize that the safety and security of local residents is of the utmost importance and at the same time emphasized that criminals should "take note" because it is not a matter of if, but that they will be caught in New Windsor.

