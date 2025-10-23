Your commute may become a bit more frustrating next year, as a $600 million paving effort will hit over a dozen of the Hudson Valley's busiest roads.

If you’ve spent time dodging potholes or weaving between crumbling lane lines on your daily drive, you know that roads in the Hudson Valley are in dire need of repair. The good news is that the State of New York just announced a record-breaking paving plan for 2026, and the Hudson Valley is getting one of the biggest slices of the pie.

Governor Kathy Hochul revealed what she’s calling the largest paving investment in state history, with more than $600 million going toward over 180 projects across New York. The Mid-Hudson Region alone will see about $121 million in resurfacing projects covering roughly 195 lane miles of roadway.

Unfortunately, this will also mean lots of lane closures and construction delays through next year.

Dutchess County

Crews will resurface Innis Avenue to West Road through Hyde Park, Pleasant Valley, and Poughkeepsie in a $1.8 million project. Another $2.3 million will go toward Route 82 from Route 44 to Sisters Hill Road, stretching through Stanford, Pleasant Valley, and Washington. The biggest local improvement comes to Route 376, where a $12.1 million project will resurface the stretch from Route 82 to Boardman Road through Poughkeepsie, LaGrange, Wappinger, and East Fishkill.

Orange County

Commuters in Orange County can soon expect smoother rides on Route 17M, which will get a much-needed $13 million overhaul between Route 94 and Route 207, as well as the section from Route 17 to Gilbert Street through Chester, Goshen, Monroe, and Blooming Grove. Another $4.7 million will fix up Route 32 between Route 300 and the Ulster County line in Newburgh.

Ulster County

Ulster County will see several improvements, starting with Route 28 from the I-587 roundabout to Hurley Mountain Road in the Town of Ulster at $2.5 million.

Another $2 million is set aside for Route 52 from Birchall Road to White Street through Wawarsing and Ellenville, while Route 28 will also be resurfaced again further west to the Route 42 line in Shandaken, costing $1.5 million.

Putnam and Sullivan Counties

In Putnam County, Route 311 will get a $4.7 million resurfacing from Route 52 to the Empire State Trail in Kent and Patterson. Meanwhile, in Sullivan County, one of the most significant projects in the region will tackle Route 17, from Parksville to Liberty, including major interchange ramps. That one alone carries a $14.2 million price tag.

Westchester County

Westchester tops the Mid-Hudson list with three major projects. A $19.2 million effort will resurface Route 9A from Belmont Road to North State Road through Ossining, Mount Pleasant, and Briarcliff Manor. Another $9.6 million will fix U.S. Route 1 and Putnam Avenue from I-287 to the Connecticut line through Rye and Port Chester.

The biggest of all will be Interstate 287, where a $33.6 million project will smooth the highway between Westchester Avenue and Route 119 through Greenburgh, Harrison, and White Plains.

What It Means for the Hudson Valley

The 2026 paving blitz is part of Governor Hochul’s $34.3 billion transportation capital plan, the largest in New York State’s history. The work aims to improve safety, extend the life of critical roadways, and give drivers a much smoother ride from Poughkeepsie to Port Chester.

So if you find yourself waiting behind a flagger next summer, take a deep breath. Those orange cones won't be around forever, and once they're gone, your daily commute will be much smoother.

