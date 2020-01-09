Do you have broken stuff that you just can't bear to get rid of? Stuff that you would like to fix, if you only knew how? Enter the Repair Cafe. Repair Cafes not only help you fix things, but it also helps the environment by putting those things back into use.

The Town of Red Hook Conservation Advisory Council will hold a Repair Cafe on Sat., Jan. 18, from 10AM - 1PM at the Red Hook Community Center at 59 Fisk Street. Repair Cafe is a free community event where we bring our beloved but broken items, and together, with volunteer Repair Coaches, we fix them. What kind of items? Lamps, vacuums, toasters and other electrical items and small appliances, clothes and textiles; dolls, stuffed animals and toys; tools in need of sharpening; chairs, frames, small tables and other items made of wood; necklaces, earrings & bracelets; and clocks and other mechanical items.

For more information about the Repair cafe Jan. 18 in red Hook, check out the event facebook page.

