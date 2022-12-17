Panic Avoided Hudson Valley! How to Fix Black iPhone Wallpaper

Ok, did you just wake up one day and realize that the wallpaper (or photo background screen) on your iphone had turned black? Like for some miscellaneous reason, the photo that you loved, that you made your wallpaper had just poofed?

Happened to me, and I had to convince myself that it happened, and it had nothing to do with anything that I did, nor was it from dropping the phone too many times. Side note, trust me, always have a screen protector and a case on that phone! It has saved me many times.

So, what happened? Why did your iPhone screen wallpaper just poof?

iPhone Dots Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Well, first, it was nothing that you did. I promise. It was an update that isn't meshing with your phone and the age of your photo. My photo was at least 4 or 5 years old, heck, it transferred over from the previous phone. So, it was the age of the photo, combined with whatever the version of iOs 16 update that you are running on your phone.

Get our free mobile app

iphone loading...

Seriously, turn your phone off, then turn it back on. Does your photo come back? Only to go away again? Yep, it is the age of the photo.

How can you fix it and keep the same photo? After all you love that photo, right?

Carl Court Carl Court loading...

Since your phone sees the photo as old (maybe it isn't but just do this) take the photo on your phone, email it to yourself, then open the photo, save it to your photos section. Voila. Your phone will see it as a new photo, and you will be able to save it as your wallpaper again. In fact, you can now save a few photos as background photos, since that update. Good luck.

Love your phone? Love the game Wordle? Here is how to get Wordle on your phone as an app! 7 Easy steps to get the Wordle game on your phone.

Looking to seek out a fabulous day drive? Here are 11 little known museums that are worth the drive. This is a list of eleven museums scattered all across Upstate New York that are definitely worth a visit from you. Most are small and little-known. The Eastman House and Museum in Rochester is the most well-known. But did you know the dark secret the households? Read on.

The smaller ones tell a gripping story of a growing America. Most are little known as well. Why a pioneer oil museum in Western New York? And what is it with the knife museum, too? And you will love the story about the oddly named Drain Tile Museum in Geneva. But don't pooh-pooh those lowly drain tiles. Read on and find out why using them to help grow foods was called by Cornell University, "the greatest agricultural innovation of its time.'

And finally, be sure and check out museum #10. It is little known and in a remote location. But it tells a story of American history that took place in Upstate New York that few have ever heard of. Once you visit this museum, however, you are likely never to forget it.

Small museums with great big stories. And all in Upstate New York!