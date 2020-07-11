Remember When The Hudson Valley Was on Unsolved Mysteries?

It's no Tiger King, but the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix has everyone talking.

Unfortunately, the reboot is not hosted by Robert Stack. I think we can all agree that there is something about Robert Stack and his delivery of the stories that made them 10x more creepy than they already were.

The new Unsolved Mysteries revisits cold cases and mysteries from murder and missing persons to UFOs in the Berkshires.

I'll go ahead and admit that I binge-watched all 6 episodes and I'm hoping they release more soon.

In the meantime, it got me thinking about the original Unsolved Mysteries and how the Hudson Valley was featured in season 5 premiere.

If you didn't know, the Hudson Valley is a hot spot for UFO activity. Seriously, just look it up on National UFO Reporting Center. A quick look shows that there have been 5 sightings since April.

With that being said, back in the '80s, there was a strange phenomenon in the lower Hudson Valley area. That's where the Hudson Valley episode of Unsolved Mysteries begins.

Stack describes the Hudson Valley as home to "upscale professionals and retirees" and that residents "tend to be well educated and cosmopolitan." What that has to do with UFO sightings I have no idea, but a hilarious description of our hometown if you ask me.

According to the episode between 1983 and 1989 over 5,000 Hudson Valley residents had some kind of experience with unidentified flying objects. Reports were that they were chevron-shaped and extremely quiet.

Unsolved Mysteries shared that the 6-year-long phenomenon was actually a hoax played by local Hudson Valley stunt pilots.

Throughout the episode, they talk to people who saw the UFOs in areas like Brewster and New Castle on the Taconic and I-84. Plus they speak to police officers who received the calls and had their own encounters.

You can listen to them recount their stories and watch the episode in full on Youtube or on Amazon Prime.

Do you remember when the original Unsolved Mysteries episode aired? Did you have your own Hudson Valley UFO experience?

