Relive Vintage Van Halen Performance in Middletown

Footage has emerged of Van Halen's performance at the Orange County Fairgrounds in the summer of 1993.

Eddie Van Halen passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer, and people are sharing memories and mourning one of the greatest guitar players the world has ever seen. The sound he gave us is often imitated but can never be duplicated.

The Hudson Valley has seen it's fair big acts roll through the area over the decades including Metallica, Aerosmith, KISS, and the list goes on. By far one of the shows that people remember and talk about the most would be Van Halen's concert which occurred on July 6, 1993.

Van Halen stopped at the Orange County Fairgrounds as part of their Right Here, Right Now Tour. the special quest for the show was Vince Neil.

Van Halen played 24 songs that memorable evening in Orange County. The complete setlist included:

Mine All Mine Why Can't This Be Love Poundcake Judgment Day Panama Love Walks In Runaround Bass Solo Best of Both Worlds Pleasure Dome Drum Solo Dreams Right Now Finish What Ya Started Give to Live (Hagar Song) Eagles Fly (Hagar Song) Top of the World Guitar Solo Unchained There's Only One Way to Rock Ain't Talkin' Bout Love

Van Halen did perform an encore which included three songs, Jump, You Really Got Me, and Rockin' in the Free World.

