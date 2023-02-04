Cold Front Brings Cold Fun to Wappingers Falls, NY Park

The cold weather is coming in hot. Sounds weird, but it makes sense.

The Hudson Valley is hunkering down and getting ready for an artic blast to swoop through the region over the weekend. While some may run from the cold others embrace it and head outside for winter activities.

Get Your Ice Skates Ready

If you're a cold-weather lover and are looking for something to do this weekend, Bowdoin Park has just the thing for you! The Wappingers Falls park has announced that "If all goes well..." the Bowdoin Park ice rink will be open to skaters the weekend of February 3rd, 2023.

The staff at Bowdoin has been setting up the rink and filling it with water in hopes that the intense cold front forecasted will freeze over.

To make sure your plans don't get derailed, make sure you check the Dutchess County Parks Facebook page for updated conditions.

Free Skate Rules at Bowdoin Park

While you are skating at your own risk, there are some rules to be followed. According to the Dutchess Park Facebook page skaters who are 12 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. They also add skates must be worn when on the rink and children should not be carried while on the ice.

A full list of the rules can be found below:

Dutchess County Parks adds "Rink conditions are extremely weather dependent, so it’s always best to call the hotline and/or check social media for the latest updates. Stay tuned!" If you have any questions feel free to reach out to the Park Hotline at 845-298-4607.

If you don't live near the Dutchess County area but are itching to go ice skating outside, take a look at the list we put together of outdoor skating rinks across the Hudson Valley HERE.

