$5 Easter Baskets to Benefit Hudson Valley SPCA

Easter isn’t until Sunday, April 4, which seems like a long time away, but guess what? It’s going to be here before you know it, so you might want to start preparing for it now. And there is actually something that you can do to start getting ready for Easter that will also help out Hudson Valley shelter animals.

Right now you can preorder Easter Baskets from the Hudson Valley SPCA of New Windsor, a no-kill shelter, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help the shelter pets. Each basket contains everything you will need to create your perfect Easter Basket and, believe it or not, they’re only $5. You get 2 packs of Easter grass, 2 plush stuffed Easter animals and 2 Easter games or activity kits. And the basket, of course. All that for only 5 bucks. That’s a great deal for you and it's even better for the shelter animals.

You can preorder your Easter basket right now by contacting Pam at (845) 255-3420. Pick ups will begin on Monday, March 1 and will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 12PM - 3PM, and Saturdays from 10AM - 1PM. Easter baskets can be picked up at the Hudson Valley SPCA of New Windsor located at 940 Little Britain Road in New Windsor.

To find out more about the $5 Easter Baskets, or to learn about the Hudson Valley SPCA of New Windsor, their mission and their volunteering or donation opportunities, visit their website.