Summertime is by far my favorite time of year. The opportunity to hold so many great events is endless, and as a musician, it is a great time to get engaged with the community. One cover that I always love to play is Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried." It's a fun song, people can easily sing along, and it also holds a deep message of family and community. I always love the final verse that goes:

"I thank God for my life For the Stars and Stripes May freedom forever fly Let it ring Salute the ones who died The ones who gave their lives So we don't have to sacrifice All the things we love"

Dutchess County is taking a moment to celebrate the incredible service men and women in our community by holding an appreciation picnic.

On August 6th, Dutchess County Government and the Division of Veterans' Services are hosting the "Red, White, and You! Veterans Appreciation Picnic at Camp Nooteeming in Salt Point. The Saturday event will run from 11am to 3pm, and will be a terrific celebration to salute our veterans. Food will be catered by Tavern 23. Experience live performances from country performing artist Jordan Stoner and string band The Stringmasters. I just saw Jordan Stoner perform at the Bands Brews and BBQ event for Junior's Lounge just recently, and he sounded awesome! I'm sure The Stringmasters are incredible, too, I don't think I've seen them yet. At the event, you can also check out the brand new state-of-the-art soccer field, home to Pathfinder FC.

The event is available to all veterans and one guest. You can register for the picnic by July 27th here. For more information, you can call 845-486-2060.

