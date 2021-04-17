25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've compiled a list of the most incredible picnic spots for everyone to enjoy. The Hudson Valley has so many beautiful locations, and we have locations from counties such as Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, and many more. If you're looking for a hiking destination, calming park, or even a winery, we have you covered.

The pandemic has sparked an enormous growth in picnicking because it is a fun, socially distanced activity you can do with your friends and family. Each of these locations has its own guidelines about social distancing and mask-wearing, so please visit the website for more information.