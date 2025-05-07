The end of the month of April was a wild and active time for members of law enforcement in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle. Multiple major incidents occurred inside the months final weeks, which required police attention at equally as many locations across the entire city.

One of these numerous was a late night shooting which resulted in one individual being seriously injured.

Shooting on Main Street in New Rochelle

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, the shooting in question occurred back on Friday, April 25, 2025. New Rochelle Police were alerted to the shooting when a caller reported the incident at approximately 10:42pm.

New Rochelle Police quickly rushed to the scene and began canvassing the area in search of the victim. That searched ended though after police were contacted by Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and told them about a 21-year old gunshot victim who walked into their emergency room.

The unidentified victim reportedly sustained a single gunshot wound, but that shot injured the victim in multiple locations. According to the release, the bullet from the gun pierced through both his left and right forearms. New Rochelle Police had made efforts to gather information from the victim for their investigation, however the victim had not cooperated at the writing of the press release.

The victim not cooperating did not stop police in their investigation though, as an anonymous citizen reported that the victim was shot while parked in his vehicle in front of 345 Main Street.

Investigation on Main Street

With that information hand, police brought their investigation to the location of 345 Main Street. Once on the scene, officers did in fact find a 2020 BMW 4-door sedan with a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and a spent 9mm shell casing on the adjacent sidewalk.

Detectives were assigned to further investigate the case and at this point in time both the vehicle and blood-related crime scenes have been processed for evidence. in addition, the victim was reportedly treated for his injuries and then released from the hospital.

This however is where the investigation stands as no suspect has been apprehended as of yet. Detectives are still actively investigating the case and are in search of more information that will aid them in and help in identifying a suspect.

Anyone who has inforamtion on this investigation are encouraged to to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

