Finally, it's time to put a bullet in 2020. As we bid farewell to the worst year ever, let's look back at 10 reasons why 2020 totally sucked.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rage Against the Machine and My Chemical Romance's reunion tours were unceremoniously postponed by a whole damn year. We could have had the most powerful political band in rock and metal history soundtrack the 2020 election and George Floyd protests, while grown-up emo kids rediscovered the eyeliner and black nail polish they'd hidden away for over a decade.

Admittedly, Trapt’s Twitter account was some tasty quarantine entertainment for a while, but as the s--tstorm stretched from days, to weeks, to months, it just became exhausting. From defending the United States' botched COVID response and Trump’s use of the term ‘China Virus,’ blaming George Floyd for his own death, supporting the Proud Boys, threatening to sue countless Twitter users and journalists, and spouting off about the lackluster sales of their new album, Chris Taylor Brown's Twitter tirade was the most toxic part of 2020.

A world with less Corey Taylor bands is a world we don’t wanna live in. This year, Stone Sour went on indefinite hiatus, with Taylor saying the band “has kinda run its course for now. If some day we wanna get back together and do some stuff, it’ll be bigger than it was. But for right now, we’re all kind of focused on doing our own thing.”

Watch our full video on 10 Reasons Why 2020 Totally Sucked below.

