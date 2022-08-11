Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s

You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.

They always made great fried clam boats and the ice cream was delicious. And they all had orange roofs, so they were pretty easy to spot. Gradually the Howard Johnson’s Restaurants throughout the country closed, although many of the motels have stayed open. The very last Howard Johnson’s Restaurant was in Lake George, and it closed its doors just a few months ago. It’s kind of sad, the end of a true American era.

But, this article isn’t all sad. The Howard Johnson’s in Saugerties, which served many Ulster County residents and people traveling through Ulster County for decades, has now reopened as Abby’s Restaurant and Bar, and they are once again serving satisfied diners. It’s always good news when a new restaurant opens, especially during these tough times.

Abby’s Restaurant and Bar has opened in the former Howard Johnson’s Restaurant right next to the Howard Johnson by Wyndham Hotel at 2762 Route 32 in Saugerties. I took a look at the menu on Abby’s Facebook page, and it looks pretty good. Lots of appetizers, steaks, seafood, pasta, Italian dishes and more. I’ll admit it was making me pretty hungry. I’ll have to check it out the next time I’m up that way.

