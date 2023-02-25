Some of the oldest American history can be traced back to the Hudson Valley. Centuries-old stone fences flow through our forests and fields, and the fort of our first founding father still overlooks the Hudson River today. A new addition to Hudson Valley history has fascinating origins.

Tim Dressel of historic New Paltz, NY (where you can still find houses standing that were built in the 1600s) recently shared a letter written to his forbearer, Fred Dressel, exactly 100 years ago. The contents of the letter literally made history, as it set Mr. Dressel on a path that led to a present-day family institution that still stands today. Here's what it said.

Historic Letter in New Paltz, NY

"100 years ago today, R. E. DuBois penned this letter to Fred Dressel inviting him to come work on the farm that would eventually bear his name", began the post from Dressel Farms. The DuBois family's humble request for help on their farm back in 1923 was more important to local history than anyone could have thought.

The Beginning of Dressel Farms in New Paltz, NY

"Dear Sir", the letter began, "Through Miss Ives who boards with Mrs. More of Po’keepsie I heard about you and wondered if you would consider of making a change. I am in the fruit business, growing apples and sour cherries mainly, I understand you have no experience in this live [life], but you can very quickly learn all there is to it, as far as the work is concerned."

100-Year-Old Letter Shared in New Paltz, NY

"I would want you to be here April 1st", it continued, "I will pay $70.00 a month and $20.00 per to board one mare, no washing for mare. With this you also get house, milk, firewood sawed, potatoes, good garden, place to keep chickens and privilege of keeping a couple of pigs if you want to. Horse + wagon to use when wanted. We plan to start work at 7 am + to be through at 6 pm. Please let me hear from you as soon as possible as I am holding off a couple of men until I hear from you."

The present-day Dressel family shared that not only did Fred Dressel accept the offer, but he bought the farm from DuBois 33 years later in 1956. Dressel Farm still stands on Route 208 in New Paltz, NY today.

