Random Acts of Facebook Kindness

It’s almost impossible to go on facebook these days without seeing something about the coronavirus outbreak. News stories, way too many opinions (probably including my own), way too much politics and lots of doom and gloom. On the happy side, it’s also almost impossible not to notice how many acts of kindness I’m seeing from the facebook community.

Yesterday I saw that one of my facebook friend’s wife was busy at a sewing machine all day making masks for local health care workers. My friend Erin offered to help people who don’t know how to cook. She posted to let her know what ingredients you have and she’ll help you plan meals and recipes. And I can’t even count the number of people that have used facebook to offer to pick up groceries, medications and other essentials for those who are at high risk for COVID-19. Not to mention the musicians that have been performing shows on facebook to keep us entertained and a little less freaked out.