Ran and Storms On the Way for the Hudson Valley This Week?

After a quiet start Monday, the Hudson Valley should remain that way until around the middle of the week.

Temperatures were quite cold Monday morning, although highs slowly rose into the 60s by late afternoon with persistent iwinds that still gave the air some chill. But as we enter later into the week, will the threat for storms arrive?

Stormy Weekend

The severe weather from Saturday mainly stayed to the south of the Hudson Valley, with New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey feeling the brunt of a storm system that wreaked havoc the day before in the south and midwest. Most of the Hudson Valley saw some gusty winds and rain as the storms quickly moved through the atrea.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

Further south was a bit of a different story. The National Weather Service says 4 tornadoes touched down in south New Jersey Saturday evening There were also tornadoes reported in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Delaware Online says that a man died after a roof collapsed during the storm, southeast of the town of Greenwood.

Hudson Valley Weather This Week

The Weather Channel says that highs Tuesday and Wednesday should remain in the 50s and 60s, with mostly cloudy skies. The chance for scattered showers returns by Wednesday, according to Hudson Valley Weather.

HVW says that highs will reach into the 70s by Thursday, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms by afternoon. Lows will fall into the 30s Thursday night, as the next system moves through. Highs Friday will fall back into the 50s.

The Record For Hottest Temperature in New York State

According to the records at Cool Weather, the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the state of New York was 108 F in Troy on July 22, 1926. Elmira reached 107 F on September 3, 1953. The overall hottest year on average for the state as a whole was 2012.