First Responder Program With Groundbreaking Drone Launched in New York
Its the first and only in the area launched by the local police department.
Recently, there has been significant attention on mysterious drone sightings, particularly in the northeastern United States. Since mid-November 2024, residents in areas like New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have reported observing large groups of drones, often flying at night. These incidents have sparked widespread speculation and concern. With all the drone talk, I found it interesting that a police department in the Hudson Valley had launched its first and only Drone First Responder program in the area.
Also See: Airline Apologizes After Passengers Spend 6 Hours on NY Tarmac
About DFR Programs
- Drones are stationed at fixed locations and respond to emergency calls immediately
- A trained operator remotely controls the drone and communicates with first responders on the ground
- The operator can evaluate the scene and provide information to first responders
- First responders can view the real-time video feed from the drone on their smartphones or laptops
- Drones can reach emergency scenes faster than ground responders
- Drones can provide critical information to guide response strategies
- Drones can reduce risks for both officers and the public
- Drones can locate individuals in challenging terrain and in low-light conditions
- Drones can survey large areas following disasters
- The NYPD has a DFR program that uses drones to respond to emergencies
- The City of Fremont, CA has a DFR program that uses drones to respond to emergencies
Rockland Report recently reported on Town of Ramapo Police Department launching Groundbreaking Drone as a First Responder Program, the First and Only in Rockland County. They shared press release from Town of Ramapo Police Department which you can see below.
Town of Ramapo Police Department Press Release
UPDATED - NJ Towns Where The Mystery Drones Have Been Spotted
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
Stunning Drone Pics Show Remains Of Frontier Town In The ADKS
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany