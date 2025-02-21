First Responder Program With Groundbreaking Drone Launched in New York

Its the first and only in the area launched by the local police department.

Recently, there has been significant attention on mysterious drone sightings, particularly in the northeastern United States. Since mid-November 2024, residents in areas like New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have reported observing large groups of drones, often flying at night. These incidents have sparked widespread speculation and concern. With all the drone talk, I found it interesting that a police department in the Hudson Valley had launched its first and only Drone First Responder program in the area.

About DFR Programs

A Drone as First Responder (DFR) program uses drones to respond to emergencies before ground responders arrive. D FR programs use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to improve situational awareness and safety.

How DFR programs work

Drones are stationed at fixed locations and respond to emergency calls immediately



A trained operator remotely controls the drone and communicates with first responders on the ground



The operator can evaluate the scene and provide information to first responders



First responders can view the real-time video feed from the drone on their smartphones or laptops

Benefits of DFR programs

Drones can reach emergency scenes faster than ground responders

Drones can provide critical information to guide response strategies

Drones can reduce risks for both officers and the public

Drones can locate individuals in challenging terrain and in low-light conditions

Drones can survey large areas following disasters

DFR program examples

The NYPD has a DFR program that uses drones to respond to emergencies



The City of Fremont, CA has a DFR program that uses drones to respond to emergencies

Rockland Report recently reported on Town of Ramapo Police Department launching Groundbreaking Drone as a First Responder Program, the First and Only in Rockland County. They shared press release from Town of Ramapo Police Department which you can see below.

Town of Ramapo Police Department Press Release

Supervisor Michael Specht and Police Chief Dan Hyman are proud to announce the launch of the Ramapo Police Department's innovative Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program, making the department the first and only law enforcement agency in Rockland County to implement an FAA-approved DFR initiative. This cutting-edge program is designed to enhance public safety and operational efficiency, providing a new tool for law enforcement to protect both first responders and the community.

The DFR program, managed by the Ramapo Police Department, consists of two Paladin Drone Base Stations, equipped with remotely operated drones. The primary goal of the program is to act as a "force multiplier," enabling officers to quickly gather critical situational data during emergency responses, improving decision-making in real-time. This technology allows for rapid aerial assessments of complex or hazardous environments, which can be crucial in high-stakes situations.

"As we continue to explore new ways to enhance public safety, the Drone as a First Responder program stands out as a major advancement," said Supervisor Michael Specht. "This program is not only a first for Ramapo but also for Rockland County, and it underscores our commitment to bringing the latest technology to our law enforcement efforts."

The integration of drones into emergency response efforts allows for faster identification of potential threats or hazards that may not be visible from the ground. The aerial views provided by the drones will assist in a variety of critical situations, including locating missing persons, tracking suspects, and providing live situational awareness during active emergencies, all of which contribute to faster response times and better outcomes.

"Our top priority is the safety of our officers and the community. With the DFR program, we now have the ability to gather essential information quickly and efficiently, which will greatly improve our response in emergency situations," said Chief Dan Hyman of the Ramapo Police Department. "This technology will not only enhance our operational capacity but will also lead to better, more informed decision-making in the field."

The introduction of the DFR program is part of the Ramapo Police Department's broader efforts to remain at the forefront of law enforcement technology, improving both community safety and public service delivery. The department will continue to explore innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement and enhance its capabilities.

