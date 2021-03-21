Unique Hudson Valley Dating Event Features a Llama Kissing Booth

Dating in 2020 was basically unheard of. Thanks a lot, Corona.

However, with vaccination rates going up and the world slowly reopening the dating scene can resume to almost normal.

But if you're a fan of the unconventional and want to meet new people, this might be the event for you. Clover Brooke Farms in Hyde Park is holding an event with Match.com. As I'm sure we all know, Match is one of the top dating sites in the online dating scene.

You may have heard of Clover Brooke Farms or have seen photos on your social media timelines. I know I was first introduced when I learned that Clover Brooke offers hikes with llamas and alpacas.

According to their website, Clover Brooke is home to "some of the most personable and charismatic llamas and alpacas in The Hudson Valley." Judging by their social media, I'd say they're right about that:

If you're looking for love and a rather unique, but safe, date idea save these dates: April 6 and April 30, 2021.

With your Match.com account, you can sign up for Operation Llama Love at Clover Brooke Farms. You'll have the chance to meet up and get to know new people while having the opportunity to, wait for it....kiss a llama.

Percy the Llama will be on hand providing COVID safe kisses at the Llama Love Kissing Booth.

Look at it this way, if you don't hit it off with anyone you meet at the Match.com event at least there's Percy.

For more details on upcoming Llama and Alpaca events at Clover Brooke Farms, check out their website or follow them on social media.

OH NO WE DIDN'T: 12 Photos That Prove That Alpacas Are Cuter Than Llamas

Animals of Woodstock Farm Sanctuary

KEEP READING: See how animals around the world are responding to COVID-19