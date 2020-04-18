Protesters in New York State Demand End to Quarantine

The CNN video above is from the Lansing, Michigan protests.

Perhaps inspired by the recent protest in Michigan and Ohio, protesters in upstate New York gathered to honk their horns in protest over Governor Andrew Cuomo's "New York on pause" order. Cuomo recently ordered all schools and non-essential businesses closed until at least May 15.

NNY 360 reports that protesters gathered Saturday morning and circled Public Circle in Watertown to protest the extension of the pause order.

One protester told the press:

It’s time for Cuomo to get the American people back to work. These people are getting sick of sitting at home. It’s time to come to an end.

This follows a small protest Thursday morning outside the state capitol in Albany. Do you agree or agree with the protesters? Do you think Cuomo is doing his best to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 in New York state? Or, are there other measures that need to be taken?

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: