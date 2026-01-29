Did you get a strange call this week suggesting a fraudulent Walmart or Amazon purchase? DON'T give your personal information and contact local police.

Law enforcement agencies across New York State are warning residents of a new wave of scams that claim you have been a victim of fraudulent activity tied to retail giants like Walmart or Amazon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, someone calls claiming to be Walmart Security or a Walmart employee stating there's a large, suspicious or fraudulent purchase on your account that they're “investigating." The scammers may mention your personal details like the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

According to police, if you express doubt or say you'll contact local law enforcement, they may say they will call back with an officer. The call back number will be spoofed, appearing to be from your Sheriff's Office or Police Department.

The caller then reportedly impersonates the Sheriff, a Detective, or Deputy and pressures you to "resolve" the issue by providing more info, or paying fines and fees via gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or other untraceable methods. They may even ask you to share bank details to "clear your name" from alleged identity theft or money laundering. Real law enforcement will NEVER: Call to demand immediate payment

Ask for gift cards, wire transfers, or crypto to avoid arrest

Request Social Security numbers, bank info, or codes over the phone unsolicited

Transfer you between "departments"

What to do if you believe you have been scammed

Hang up immediately and don't engage or press any buttons.

Do NOT call back the number they provide, instead use an official contact info you look up yourself such as the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.

Verify directly: Call Walmart (or the business mentioned) using the number on their official website or app to check any alleged issues.

Also report it: To the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

If you've been targeted or lost money, report it right away.