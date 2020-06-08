Proposed Trapping Season Changes Now Online
The DEC is proposing changes to the current beaver, mink and muskrat trapping seasons.
The proposed changes would expand beaver trapping opportunities in central and western New York and would align the start dates of mink and muskrat trapping seasons with beaver trapping seasons throughout the state.
Specifically, this proposed rulemaking would modify six NYCRR part 6.1 and 6.2 to:
- Move the start date of the beaver season in western New York from November 25 to November 10, providing two additional weeks of trapping opportunity;
- Extend the closing date of beaver trapping in central and western NY to April 7th, providing additional trapping opportunity after ice-out and aligning the end date with the rest of the Southern Zone and with trapper season date preferences;
- Shift the start date for mink and muskrat trapping in the Northern Zone from October 25 to November 1 to better align with trapper season date preferences and to align Northern Zone mink and muskrat trapping with the beaver season.
- Shift the start date for mink and muskrat in central and western NY from November 25 to November 10. This will align the start date of the season throughout the Southern Zone and with the start of beaver trapping season
By making these proposed changes will allow the DEC to improve the management of these species. More information can be found here.
