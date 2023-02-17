Proposed New York Bill Could Legalize Online Casinos

Proposed New York Bill Could Legalize Online Casinos

Canva.com

On Wednesday, New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo introduced a bill that would make online casino games legal in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

Roughly one year after New York State legalized online sports betting, Addabbo introduced a bill to legalize online casino games as well.

Online Poker Legalization in New York State

 

It also comes about one month after New York State Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow introduced a bill to reclassify poker as a game of skill, rather than a game of chance, opening the door for online poker to be legalized in New York State.

Graeme Robertson/Getty Images
loading...

According to a report by Mark Saxon on USBets, experts project that legalizing iCasino in New York could produce $4 billion in gross gaming revenue in five years. And if the tax structure is similar to that of online sports betting, it could provide funding for a lot of useful programs and schools in New York State.

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images
loading...

State Senator Addabbo's bill states,

"Interactive gaming is now legal in seven states, including the border states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, while it is permitted only in person in New York at four upstate commercial gaming facilities and Native American Class II gaming facilities. The Legislature hereby finds and declares that an interactive gaming wager that is made through virtual or electronic means from a location within New York State and is transmitted and accepted by electronic equipment in the state would become legal."

The bill would legalize mobile casino games like slots, table games, and live dealer games. Licenses would be available to exist New York mobile sportsbook operators, casinos, tribes and racinos and three additional licenses would be available through a competitive bidding process.

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

Here's the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list?

New York's Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?

New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living.
Filed Under: casino, gambling, Is Online Betting Legal in New York, Is Online Gambling Legal in New York, Is Online Poker Legal in New York, New York, New York Casino, New York Online Casino, New York Online Casino Website, New York Online Gambling, New York Online Poker, New York Online Poker Website, New York Online Slots, New York Poker, new york state, New York State Assembly, New York State Senate, New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Online Casino, Online Casino in New York, Online Gambling, Online Gambling in New York, Online Poker in New York, poker, Sports Betting
Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley Business, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA