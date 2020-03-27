Professor Louie at Museum Village Rescheduled to June 26
And we've got yet another postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. But happily this one already has a new date. The Professor Louie and The Crowmatix show originally scheduled for this Saturday at Museum Village in Monroe has been rescheduled for Friday, June 26.
Even though the show is going to be 3 months later than planned, it's going to be awesome. First of all, if you've never seen Professor Louie and The Crowmatix you have to check them out. Louie and the gang have been making music in the Woodstock area and beyond for years. Decades. And Museum Village is a great place to see them. It's a Living History Museum. And now that the show is in June, it's a good bet that the weather will be great. So mark June 26 on your calendar.
For more information about Professor Louie and The Crowmatix, check out their facebook page. Want to know more about Museum Village? Visit the website. Be well and we'll see you in June.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie