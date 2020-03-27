Professor Louie at Museum Village Rescheduled to June 26

And we've got yet another postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. But happily this one already has a new date. The Professor Louie and The Crowmatix show originally scheduled for this Saturday at Museum Village in Monroe has been rescheduled for Friday, June 26.

Even though the show is going to be 3 months later than planned, it's going to be awesome. First of all, if you've never seen Professor Louie and The Crowmatix you have to check them out. Louie and the gang have been making music in the Woodstock area and beyond for years. Decades. And Museum Village is a great place to see them. It's a Living History Museum. And now that the show is in June, it's a good bet that the weather will be great. So mark June 26 on your calendar.