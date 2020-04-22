Priceless Memories Mistakenly Sold at Hudson Valley Garage Sale

A Hudson Valley woman is desperately searching for a person who visited her garage sale a couple of years ago.

Stacey Lennon is on the hunt for some long lost memories. The New Windsor woman posted a desperate plea on Facebook, hoping someone can help return irreplaceable images of her father.

Lennon posted on the Dutchess County Yard Sale page in hopes of finding the person who visited her garage sale on Macnary Rd in New Windsor "a couple of years ago." It turns out that someone purchased Lennon's old 8MM Sony video camera. While the camera doesn't have much value anymore, some videotapes that were with it are priceless.

Facebook/Stacey Hauptman Lennon

The camera contained footage of Lennon's father who passed away last year. The New Windsor woman admits that she was "foolish" to let the tapes go, but now is desperately trying to get them back.

If you know anyone who frequents garage sales in the Hudson Valley, Lennon is hoping that you'll share her message and check to see if the tapes are somehow miraculously still out there. Anyone with information about the purchase can contact Lennon on Facebook.

