President Trump Says $298 Million is Going Towards Helping MTA

There may be some significant relief coming to the MTA from the federal government.

Many mass transit systems have been hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus and it's no surprise the MTA is right there at the top of the list. Many Hudson Valley and New York City residents desperately rely on the trains and buses to commute to work on a daily basis. Essential employees need the reliability of public transportation now more than ever.

According to a tweet from President Trump, the MTA should be getting approximately $298 million in relief funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds are part of the $3 billion CARES act. With the constant maintenance, the MTA has and always will have to deal with combines with the upkeep necessary to fight off the coronavirus pandemic the funds could be not have come at a better time.

Hopefully, Hudson Valley commuters will see the results of the package very soon.

