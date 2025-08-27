Another resident in New York has drawn a winning lottery ticket, according to sources. And while jackpot may not be in the hundreds of millions of dollars like some of the nation's biggest all-time drawings, the third-place prize is still worth $50 thousand.

The latest drawing comes only a week after WNYT had reported that a person purchased the winning ticket at the The Five Corners Mobile in Amsterdam, New York. The prize was part of the New York Lottery's Take 5 jackpot, that will pay this resident $15,209.50.

$50k Powerball Ticket Drawn At Stewart’s Location in New York State

WNYT reports that a third-prize Powerball ticket was sold in Lake George August 25 > Sources say the ticket was worth $50,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shops on Route 149, according to WNYT.

New York State's biggest Lottery Winners

Back in December 2024, the Powerball website had reported that one ticket sold in New York matched all six balls to win the estimated $256 million jackpot. NorthJersey.com says that the winning ticket was sold at Hua Lian Supermarket on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens,

With taxes, the money price is worth an estimated at $123.5 million dollars.

That winning ticket wasn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history though. A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million.

Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.