Poughkeepsie’s 10 Best Reviewed Restaurants on Yelp

The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time.

After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.

Here are the highest rated restaurants on Yelp in Poughkeepsie. The list was based off of how many stars and reviews they received. The top spots my not have the most stars but have a high rating for how many reviews the establishment was given.

10. The Poughkeepsie Grind - 107 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Poughkeepsie Grind is a coffee shop that has extremely popular waffles. The restaurant received an impressive 5 stars but it has the lowest number of reviews on this list with 197.

9. Twisted Soul - 47 Raymond Ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Twisted Souls is known for their delicious rice bowls, empanadas and other street food. They received 4 stars from 209 reviews from all over New York.

8. Essie's Restaurant - 14 Mount Carmel Pl Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Essie's Restaurant serves American cuisine. The restaurant 4 and half stars from 222 reviews.

7. Cosimo's Poughkeepsie - 120 Delafield St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Cosimo's Poughkeepsie is a cozy Italian restaurant just off of Route 9. The restaurant received 4 stars from 258 reviews.

6. Schatzis Pub - 204 Main St Poughkeepsie, New York

Schatis Pub is fun German spot in downtown Poughkeepsie with great beer and food. They received 4 stars from 269 reviews.

5. Brasserie 292 - 292 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The Brasserie is a well known French restaurant with 4 stars after 303 reviews.

4. Crew - 2290 South Rd Poughkeepsie, New York

Crew is a hidden gem in Poughkeepsie. They received 4 stars from 315 reviews.

3. Shadows on the Hudson - 176 Rinaldi Blvd Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Shadows on the Hudson is a popular spot for special occasions. They received 3 and half stars from 448 reviews.

2. Rossi Rosticceria Deli - 45 S Clover St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Rossi's Deli is a staple in Poughkeepsie and for a good reason. The reviews also back up the hype. Rossi Rosticceria Deli earned 4 and a half stars from 503 reviews.

1. Millhouse Brewing Company - 289 Mill St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Coming in at the top spot was Millhouse Brewing Company. The restaurant may not have gotten the most stars but they were the most reviewed establishment in the City of Poughkeepsie. Out of 828 reviews they received an impressive 4 stars.