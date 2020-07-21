Poughkeepsie Woman Injured While Cliff Jumping at Kaaterskill Falls

A Poughkeepsie woman was injured while cliff jumping at Fawns Leap at Kaaterskill Falls according to DEC officers.

On July 18, a 25-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie injured herself while swimming at Fawns Leap, Kaaterskill Falls, when she jumped approximately 29 feet off a cliff.

The woman landed hard on the water and experienced pain in the chest and ribs and had difficulty moving. Forest Rangers responded to the location, performed a medical evaluation, and stayed on scene until Hunter Ambulance arrived.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

