Poughkeepsie Woman Injured While Cliff Jumping at Kaaterskill Falls
A Poughkeepsie woman was injured while cliff jumping at Fawns Leap at Kaaterskill Falls according to DEC officers.
On July 18, a 25-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie injured herself while swimming at Fawns Leap, Kaaterskill Falls, when she jumped approximately 29 feet off a cliff.
The woman landed hard on the water and experienced pain in the chest and ribs and had difficulty moving. Forest Rangers responded to the location, performed a medical evaluation, and stayed on scene until Hunter Ambulance arrived.
The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
No further information is available at this time.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- 7 Secret Tips to Winning a Radio Call-In Contest
- The 11 Biggest Celebrities Born in the Hudson Valley
- This Restaurant's Tipping Policy Left Me Speechless
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
- Hudson Valley Restaurants
No hindsight music unit displayed.