Stolen CT Vehicle Found in Poughkeepsie Leads to Several Teen Arrests

Several Poughkeepsie teens were involved in an incident in the city on Thursday, February 10th around 5:30 pm that resulted in felony charges and an officer being transported to the hospital due to injuries.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department reported that a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Stamford, CT was found in Poughkeepsie in a parking lot on Rinaldi Boulevard, and occupied by several teenage individuals.

Upon initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle, Police say a number of the subjects exited the car and fled. One of the subjects who fled the vehicle, a 16-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident, was chased by an officer and found to have a loaded handgun in his possession. The officer who detained the teen was injured during the arrest.

The other subjects in the vehicle that had fled were able to be detained not far from where police had attempted to stop the vehicle, and officers report that all parties were 16 and 17 years of age and all from the City of Poughkeepsie.

There were reportedly three remaining subjects in the stolen vehicle, City of Poughkeepsie resident 20-year-old Semaj Godfrey, 18-year-old Stamford, Connecticut resident Zayre Davis, and an additional City of Poughkeepsie resident who is 15 years old. These three complied with officers requests and were detained without incident, however, during the investigation, a loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Further investigation was completed at the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, where all subjects were transported, and later arranged at City of Poughkeepsie Court. With the exception of the 15-year-old, all subjects were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, both felonies. An additional count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree were charged to the 16 year old who was found with the loaded handgun.

The 15-year-old subject was remanded to a secure detention facility in another county after being found to have an active Dutchess County Family Court Juvenile Delinquent arrest warrant. They will face charges for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Due to the lack of beds in a secure youth detention facility in New York State, the remaining juveniles were released to their parents while Semaj Godfrey and Zayre Davis were both remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

