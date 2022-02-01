Feb Blood Drive to Honor Det John Falcone, Can You Donate a Pint?

There are police officers who out their lives on the line each and every day. Unfortunately, there are also days when those same police officers do not make it home.

Detective John Falcone, from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, paid the ultimate price one day, with his life. The City of Poughkeepsie will continue to pay tribute to the fallen Detective with a memorial blood drive.

Currently the State of New York is in a blood emergency. There is a dire need for blood donations, all types. Do you know that one pint of blood can help three people?

There is such a need that the Red Cross is offering an incentive to all those who can donate blood during the month of February 2022, of a $10 Amazon gift certificate.

When is the Detective John Falcone Memorial Blood Drive?

The Detective John Falcone Memorial Blood Drive will take place at the Grandview Poughkeepsie, Rinaldi Blvd, Poughkeepsie on February 21, 2022 from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm. While walk-ins donations are welcome, making an appointment is encouraged.

To make a blood donation appointment, log on to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code: FALCONE.

How long does it take to donate blood? Allow an hour and fifteen minutes to an hour and a half. If you are doing a power donation then you should allow up to two hours.

Your time, your donation, can help save three lives, remember that and the sacrifice that Detective Falcone made, take this time to honor him and his brothers and sisters in blue.

