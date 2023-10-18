Popular Hudson Valley Irish Bar Set For Major Anniversary Celebration

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is getting ready to celebrate with a big party.

Mahoney's has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and families alike. Winner of the Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town but also for its nightlife, always popping with weekly events.

Mahoney's has always been a great spot with many memories of hosting radio station events throughout the years along with company holiday parties. Emmett Woods and the crew always make you feel at home.

WPDH crew at a station event at Mahoney's years ago.

Mahoney's Is Also Home to Laugh It Up Comedy Club

Artie Lange at Laugh It Up in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

Mahoney's has also been home to Laugh It Up Comedy Club, which has hosted countless shows over the years featuring comedy legends like Artie Lange, Gilbert Gottfried, Jackie "The Jokeman" Martling, and Doug Stanhope just to name a few. Many a fun time catching great comedy shows over the years at Laugh It Up.

Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse 19th Anniversary Celebration

Mahoney's invites everyone out to a special 19th anniversary party this Friday, Oct. 20 6-9pm with live music by Mick Lynch. Get out this weekend and celebrate a Poughkeepsie area treasure, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse as they celebrate 19 years. A big congrats to Emmett Woods and the crew on their anniversary, and cheers to many more.