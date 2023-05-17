New Rt 9 McDonald’s Opens With Some Big Surprises Inside

The new McDonald's on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie is now open, and it's not what you'd expect inside.

We've been watching the newest fast-food restaurant quickly transform from a vacant lot into a fully-functioning business in less than a year. Back in September construction crews arrived in the parking area adjacent to Price Chopper and began the task of erecting the building from scratch. Almost overnight we watched the structure come together right before our eyes and now it's finally opened to the public.

The large window facing Route 9 is painted with an announcement that says "We're open" so that everyone driving by knows that construction is finally over. Earlier this week I decided to take them up on their invitation and stopped in to check out the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's.

It's not what you'd expect

From the outside, the restaurant looks massive. The building has a long line of windows in front, giving the appearance that the dining area stretches from one end of the McDonald's to the other. Upon entering, however, it appears that some of those windows are actually fake. There's a small dining area to the right with just a few tables, but the bulk of the seating is to the left. There are six touch screens for ordering and just a small counter where, if you really still want to, you can place your order in person. It's clear, however, that this new restaurant is designed for the post-pandemic world where most people are ordering ahead on their app.

A large counter designated specifically for mobile and delivery pickup is painted in bright yellow, making it easy for customers to find when arriving after ordering ahead. While most fast food chains all seem to look the same, this McDonald's features a unique tiled wall with graphic lettering that says "Delicious Burger" (curiously singular, not plural. This is very much unlike the old days when McDonald's would tout their "billions" of burgers sold.)

Quick service is the focus

When I arrived early on opening day a crew of managers and employees from out of state were there helping the new staff fill out orders and acclimate to their surroundings, but it was clear that snappy service is the main focus of this new location. A double-drive thru with electronic menus and a carefully planned indoor pick-up area are all designed to get customers in and out with ease.

Interesting seating options

For those who want to dine in, this new McDonald's has a wide variety of seating options. Aside from several booths, there's also a large community table where large groups can congregate. Those who are dining alone can comfortably sit in diner-syle stools that are set up along the window and either stare outside or at their phone while they enjoy a burger. Lots of wood on the floors, windows and even ceilings give the space an organic feel, while a large, glass divider lets natural light shine in all the way to the front counter.

Car Chargers

Those who drive electronic vehicles will have the luxury of being able to juice up while they eat. There are plug-in stations located on the south end of the restaurant's parking lot with designated spaces for those who wish to recharge their vehicles.

Open now

The new McDonald's in Poughkeepsie is now open and is expected to be a very busy location. Luckily, it appears that the restaurant was designed to easily handle lots of volume so customers can quickly pop in and out when traveling on Route 9.

