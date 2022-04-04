Bigger is Better at Rossi & Sons in Poughkeepsie

Hudson Valley foodies, the time has finally come. One of the most popular delis in Dutchess County has given us new options.

In the last few years, Rosticceria Rossi & Sons (AKA Rossi's Deli) in Poughkeepsie has garnered national attention. Thanks to media sites like BuzzFeed naming Rossi's the #1 deli in New York and social media influencers traveling from near and far to give their huge sandwiches a taste test, Rossi's is a popular stop on any Hudson Valley bucket list.

For locals, we know that if you're headed to Rossi's show up hungry. Their sandwiches and paninis are so big that you could have leftovers for days. On a personal note, a leftover #4 after one too many beverages on a Saturday night is my favorite hangover cure, just sayin'...

I digress. However, now Rossi's is offering different sandwich sizes and breaking down how many hungry people it can feed.

Rossi's explains in a social media post:

We are VERY excited to now offer three new sizes of our traditional round focaccia: a small focaccia, perfect for lunch (one hungry person, just over a pound), a medium focaccia which is ideal for date nights (easily feeds two, just shy of three pounds), and a large focaccia (we made it even larger, because sometimes bigger IS better) that feeds four to six and weighs in at just about four pounds!

Bigger is indeed better, especially when it comes to Rossi's sandwiches. Which size are you going with? Sign me up for large focaccia, and before you ask...no, I will not share that deliciousness with four to six people.

Rossi's has 2 locations in Poughkeepsie. Their original location is located at 45 S. Clover Street and their new location Rossi & Sons Alimentari located in Eastdale Village.

Take a peek inside the newly opened Alimentari location below!

At Last! Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli Opens in New Location Rossi & Sons Alimentari at Eastdale Village Town Center

