Poughkeepsie Resident Tired of Neighbor’s Crap… Literally

Neighborhood watch? More like the neighborhood poop watch.

A Poughkeepsie resident took desperate measures to get their neighbors to start picking up their dog crap.

When you're a pet owner you sign up for a lot of responsibilities. If you adopt a dog you take up more than other pet owners. Dogs are a lot of work and need to be walked regularly. When you walk them for any amount of time there's always a chance that nature calls and you have to be prepared to clean up after them. Unfortunately, not all dog owners take this seriously.

Is there anything worse than people who don't clean up the mess their dogs make in public places? I have lost count of how many times I have come across dog poop on hiking trails or in public parks. There was a time in 2019 when I temporarily gave up on running on the Rail Trail because of all of the dog waste left there. Cleaning dog poop from underneath a running shoe is not easy. It's almost easier just to toss them and buy new ones.

It's one thing to constantly find dog poop on the ground at parks or trails but it is another thing to see it outside your house.

One person in Poughkeepsie, New York is clearly fed up with their neighbor and has decided to call them out publicly. A house nearby has signs posted stating that they have cameras outside. It's actually illegal not to clean it in New York City.

