The Poughkeepsie Public Library District is much more than a couple locations in the area where you can go check out books.

In fact, it's a whole lot more than that. Here are some of the resources that PPLD provides the public:

Digital Resources : Access to e-books, audio books, and databases for research, learning, and entertainment.

Public Programs : Educational, cultural, and recreational programs for all ages, such as book clubs, classes, and workshops.

Community Outreach : The library engages with local schools, organizations, and businesses to promote literacy and lifelong learning.

Credit to: Poughkeepsie Public Library District via Instagram

This week on In Touch, we spoke with Tom Lawrence, the Executive Director for the Poughkeepsie Public Library District, and we discussed how the PPLD is gearing up for 2025 and is ready to continue to serve the ever growing and diverse population of Poughkeepsie.

Serving the Town and City of Poughkeepsie

All PPLD locations help the public with various needs and services for folks of all ages.

"We provide programs for senior citizens, we have a public computing center, people can come in with new devices and get help setting them up. We provide support for those nearing retirement to help figure out Medicare. We do a lot of lab support for individuals with specific needs. They come in and get one-on-one help in a lab environment." said Lawrence.

A True Community Center

With 3 locations in the immediate Poughkeepsie area, the Library District serves the majority of the Poughkeepsie population.

Adriance Memorial Library

93 Market Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Boardman Road Branch Library

141 Boardman Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Sadie Peterson Delaney African Roots Branch Library

29 North Hamilton Street

Room 224 in the Family Partnership Center

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

The PPLD is ever-growing, and is always looking to serve the greater Poughkeepsie area! Visit their website to explore all the great community based services they offer!