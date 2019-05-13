Poughkeepsie Public Library Bookstore Media Sale

Do you think of yourself as old school? Do you prefer vinyl to digital? Still have a CD collection? If the answer is yes, then you might want to head out to the Friends of the Poughkeepsie Public Library District Bookstore at 141 Boardman Road in Poughkeepsie before May 28.

Vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks are on sale at the Book Store now through May 28. And at great prices. Vinyl records and CDs will be 50 cents per record and disc. DVDs and audiobooks will sell for $1 each. More than 20,000 quality used books will be available at their regular prices of $2 or less during the sale in a wide variety of other categories including history, travel, fiction and children’s books. A selection of individually priced special books will also be available.

The Book Store is open from 10 am to 4 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For more information about the Book Store and the media sale, call (845) 485-3445 or visit their facebook page.

